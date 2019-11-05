Bruins' Charlie McAvoy bloodied after smashing head on post

Charlie McAvoy suffered a scary-looking injury on Monday. (@mkmolnar/Twitter)

Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy left Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins after hitting his head on a goal post.

McAvoy attempted to close down Penguins forward Bryan Rust on a breakaway, then crashed into the iron after sliding to stop his attempt. After staying down on the ice momentarily while bleeding, McAvoy eventually got to his feet and was taken to the locker room.

Not good. McAvoy tries to break up a shorthanded chance, and hits his head off the post.



He skated off his own, but went right down the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/mFBFL2mMyw — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 5, 2019

It appears that McAvoy avoided a major injury, however. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters post-game that he believes McAvoy just received a cut.

McAvoy suffered a concussion during the 2018-19 season and missed 20 games as a result.

