Bruins bring losing streak into game against the Stars

Dallas Stars (34-14-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-12-11, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins play the Dallas Stars after losing four in a row.

Boston has a 17-7-5 record at home and a 32-12-11 record overall. The Bruins are 6-4-9 in games decided by a single goal.

Dallas has a 34-14-7 record overall and a 17-6-4 record on the road. The Stars are 31-7-4 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in the previous matchup. James van Riemsdyk led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 34 goals and 45 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 23 goals and 25 assists for the Stars. Mason Marchment has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Stars: Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body), Nils Lundkvist: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press