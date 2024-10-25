Bruins bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins head into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs as losers of three in a row.

Boston is 3-4-1 overall and 1-2-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 1-1-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Toronto is 4-4 overall with a 1-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs serve 9.4 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in NHL play.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Koepke has three goals and three assists for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has one goal and six assists for the Maple Leafs. Dennis Hildeby has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

