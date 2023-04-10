Bruins break NHL's single-season win record with victory over Flyers

The B's are officially the greatest regular season team in NHL history.

On Sunday, the Boston Bruins broke the record for most wins in a NHL regular season, notching their 63rd victory of the 2022-23 campaign after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center.

The Bruins improved to 63-12-5 and 131 points with the win.

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are officially the greatest regular season team in NHL history. (Getty Images)

Boston became the third team in league history to register 130 points in a campaign, joining the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. They're only one point shy of equaling the record for most points in a season (1976-77 Canadiens, 132 points). The Bruins also recorded their 30th road win of the season to become the third team to accomplish the feat.

David Pastrnak led the way for Boston with a hat trick, notching his 60th goal of the season — and 300th of his career — to bring the hats raining down onto the ice. Pastrnak joins Connor McDavid as the only two players to score 60 goals this season; the NHL has only had multiple 60-goal scorers nine times in its history, and has not seen the rare feat accomplished since the 1995-95 season.

David Pastrnak finishes on the 2-on-1 for goal #60 of the season, #300 of his career... and the HAT TRICK!



🎩🎩🎩#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/2PddkAYDlG — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 10, 2023

Charlie Coyle scored 47 seconds into the contest to get the Bruins going, while Pavel Zacha rifled one top shelf to solidify the lead late in the third period. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves to secure his seventh straight win, and 22nd of the season.

Wade Allison, Joel Farabee and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers. Felix Sandstrom stopped 29 shots in the Philadelphia net.

The Bruins tied the record with their 62nd win on Saturday after beating the New Jersey Devils 2-1, equaling the mark set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.