Bruins' Brad Marchand nearly initiates goalie fight against Red Wings

A massive scrum ensued Saturday between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings. And if you guessed that Brad Marchand could be found right in the very middle of the melee, you would be predictably correct.

As Jimmy Howard made his way to the bench during a delayed penalty call, the Bruins’ agitator took a chop at the Detroit netminder. Obviously none too pleased, Howard swung back.

And then tensions erupted right in front of the benches.

Closest thing the NHL has had to a goalie fight in a long time pic.twitter.com/VIzCY8Xiue — Bruins (Guy Boston Sports) (@Bruins_GBos) December 2, 2018





Guess who is right in the middle of things as the Bruins and Red Wings veer into chaos. pic.twitter.com/sXBUlcwxde — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) December 2, 2018





Tuukka Rask made a beeline to the scrum and got a hold of Howard immediately. Shortly after that, both goalies had their knuckles ready to chuck. But by then, the officials had gotten in the way, and that was that.

Anytime you bring up Red Wings and goalie fight, it is hard to not think about the memorable brawl between Chris Osgood and Patrick Roy.

Throwback time, Roy Vs Osgood.. pic.twitter.com/NU3n4OuToF — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) December 19, 2016





Although Rask and Howard did not exchange any punches, we were awfully close to witnessing the first goalie fight of the 2018-19 season. Courtesy of Brad Marchand.

