Bruins take on the Blues following Zacha's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (32-29-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (38-13-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston has gone 21-7-6 at home and 38-13-15 overall. The Bruins have committed 278 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

St. Louis is 14-18-2 on the road and 32-29-3 overall. The Blues are 25-3-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Zacha scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 20 goals and 49 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-1-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Pat Maroon: out (back), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press