Bruins beat Golden Knights 3-1 in battle of division leaders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 2:11 into the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

DeBrusk's shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1. Zacha was on the second line in place of center David Krejci, who did not play because of a lower-body injury and is expected to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Charlie Coyle's goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins' lead to 3-1.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots to improve to 16-1.

The Bruins, who lead the Atlantic Division, split the season series with the Pacific-leading Knights. The teams met Monday in Boston as Knights coach Bruce Cassidy faced his former team for the first time in Vegas' 4-3 shootout victory. He coached the Bruins the previous six seasons, taking them to the playoffs each year.

Boston improved to 11-1-1 against Western Conference teams.

Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson had 24 saves.

Stone put Vegas in front 1-0 just 4:04 into the game, taking a pass from Chandler Stephenson and easily stuffing the power-play goal into the net. The Bruins entered the game with the league's best penalty kill, and this was the 15th power-play goal they have surrendered on 100 attempts.

The teams combined for just 11 shots on goal in an chippy opening period between clubs that play each other only twice a season. They came to near blows five times in the first 20 minutes.

Boston came out strong in the second period, taking the first nine shots on goal. The Bruins tied it 3:55 into the middle period when David Pastrnak put a pass on Bergeron's stick in the slot for the point-blank shot.

NOTES

Vegas is suddenly short-handed. Leading scorer Jack Eichel (lower body) didn't play for the third time in four games. Defenseman Shea Theodore also didn't play after appearing to injure a shin Friday night against Philadelphia. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed his seventh consecutive game because of an illness in his family and defenseman Zach Whitecloud exited early in the second period with an apparent knee injury. ... Pastrnak has points in 14 of his past 15 games (11 goals, eight assists). ... Three members of the United States' women's hockey team were in attendance. The U.S. plays Canada in an exhibition on Thursday in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press

