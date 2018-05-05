Bruins' Torey Krug Out For Rest of Second Round With Lower-Body Injury

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will miss the rest of the team's second-round series against the Lightning on Sunday the team announced on Saturday.

Krug left Game 4 on Friday night after crashing into the boards in the third period. "He's out," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters. "He's still getting evaluated, but doesn't look good that it will be short term."

The defenseman was seen leaving TD Garden on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot after awkwardly sliding into the end boards during the loss to the Lightning.

Krug's? absence will be felt by the Bruins. He has scored 12 points in 11 games this postseason and is the on the first power play unit, helping Boston to a postseason-best 36.7% success rate. Cassidy will turn to blueliner Nick Holden, acquiring from the Rangers at the trade deadline, to fill in for him.?

• NHL tells Bruins' Marchand to stop licking opponents

"We're going to miss Torey, obviously, he's a good player for us," Cassidy said. "He really adds to our offensive side of things. But Nick's done a good job, so he'll go in."

The Bruins have dealt with injuries all season long and the playoffs have been no different. Currently, the team is without forward Anders Bjork and defenseman Brandon Carlo in addition to the loss of Krug.

"He's been having a really good season and good playoffs," forward David Krejci said. "You can't replace a guy like that, but at the same time we've been missing lots of key players throughout the season and guys have been stepping up. It's not just up to the [defensemen] to step up, but also the forwards to help out defensively on breakouts, get open, just play a little better in every single position."

Game 5 is on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1.