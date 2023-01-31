Bruins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins (38-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 31-12-8 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have gone 13-3-4 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Boston is 8-4-3 against the Atlantic Division and 38-7-5 overall. The Bruins have committed 217 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 28 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 38 goals and 32 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

