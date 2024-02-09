Bruins get 2 short-handed goals in first period, beat Canucks 4-0 in matchup of NHL’s top 2 teams

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen scored short-handed in the first period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Thursday night in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams.

Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots for his first shutout of the season. Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha also scored, and Charlie Coyle set up both short-handed goals as the Bruins bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Calgary at home Tuesday.

It was the eighth victory in 10 games for Boston, which tied Vancouver atop the league standings with 73 points.

Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for the Canucks, but his nine-game winning streak was snapped. Vancouver had won 10 of 12, with one loss coming in overtime and the other in a shootout.

PANTHERS 4, CAPITALS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored the game-winning goal with 6:52 left, Matthew Tkachuk had three points and Florida defeated Washington.

The goal was Lomberg’s third of the season and his first since Nov. 14, snapping a 35-game drought with a quick shot from the slot off of a feed from Dmitry Kulikov. It gave the Panthers their fifth win in six games and their first since entering the All-Star break.

Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots, and Florida coach Paul Maurice got the 849th win of his regular-season career — tying Ken Hitchcock for fifth-most in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin got the 833rd goal of his career and Anthony Mantha also scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

Ovechkin has goals in three straight games since ending an eight-game drought on Jan. 27.

FLAMES 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves, Connor Zary and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist, and Calgary beat New Jersey for its third straight win following a four-game skid.

Mikael Backlund, Kevin Rooney and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored for the Flames, who were coming off a 4-1 win Tuesday at Boston to start a four-game trip. Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifan had two assists.

Ondrej Palat scored twice, Nico Hischier also had a goal and Jesper Bratt contributed three assists for the Devils, who were coming off a 5-3 win at home over Colorado on Tuesday.

The Associated Press