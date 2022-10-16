Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids

Bruce Willis Family

Emma Heming Willis Instagram

Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together.

On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones."

"We don't believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it. In fact it was magic ☀️🥰," Emma, 44, captioned the post.

In the clip, Willis, 67, is seen spending time with his daughters, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8, as he makes them both laugh with his dance moves and gives them piggyback rides.

The video also features Willis spending downtime on the couch with his kids as they watch Stranger Things, as well as the family taking a sweet nature walk through the forest in their backyard.

Back in March, the Sixth Sense star revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia and has resultantly decided to step away from acting.

In August, on National Grief Awareness Day, Emma then posted a video on Instagram of what the family had been up to this past summer since the news of Willis' diagnosis broke.

"This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," she began the caption.

Continuing, she wrote: "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞."

Emma and Bruce have been married since 2009 and share their two daughters together. Previously, the actor was wed to actress Demi Moore from 1987 until 2000, and they share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.