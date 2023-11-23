Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Photo of Their Extended Family Celebrating Thanksgiving

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram Thursday

Emma Heming Willis/Instagraqm Bruce Willis celebrates Thanksgiving with his extended family.

Bruce Willis has his family by his side this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and Bruce, 68, celebrating the holiday with their kids Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Bruce's other daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 29, could also be seen in the snapshot, along with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, 61.

Rumer's boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas and Tallulah's partner Jake Miller were also captured in the family photograph.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love 🤍🧡," Emma, 47, captioned the post. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving 🍁🧡."



ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Bruce Willis

Related: Chris Tucker Says He'll 'Never Forget' Making Fifth Element with Bruce Willis: 'I Keep Him in My Prayers' (Exclusive)

The Willis family's gathering for Thanksgiving comes roughly two months after Emma shared that it has grown "hard to know" whether Bruce is aware of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which his family first announced back in February.

The Willis family previously announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia and would step away from acting in March 2022. (The FTD diagnosis came as the family revealed Bruce's condition had progressed.)



"What I’m learning is that dementia is hard," Emma said on the Today show in September. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Emma wrote an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, in which she shared that she "[struggles] with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don’t," in caring for Bruce, who she married in 2009.

Story continues

"With a specific diagnosis, you have a chance to find a community," she wrote in the article. "You get to connect with people who understand your story immediately. You don’t even have to explain yourself. The people I’ve met and interviewed in the FTD community have so much compassion, and are so determined to make things better for the next family."

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens, as the name implies, the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality. Other symptoms can include loss of motor skills including problems walking, swallowing or muscle spasms.



Related: Bruce Willis' Health Updates: Everything His Family Has Said Since His Diagnosis

Theo Wargo/Getty Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis

Earlier this year, Emma celebrated her 45th birthday and shared photos of her and her husband snuggled up with each other on Instagram.

"His love feels like the warmest coziest blanket. Once you’re wrapped in it, you never want to get out," she wrote on her Instagram Story.



Separately, Emma shared a video on Instagram Sunday, in which she could be seen wearing a birthday hat and blowing out candles on a cake.

"So many candles on this bad boy it could have taken down our house! None the less, what a beautiful day it was," she wrote with the post.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.