Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shares emotional update amid his dementia struggle

Emma Heming Willis has shared an emotional update amid her husband Bruce Willis’ dementia struggle, admitting that she is "not good".

Earlier this year, Willis' family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia . The Die Hard star had previously stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Taking to Instagram to share an update with fans, Willis' wife Emma posted an emotional video in which she urged followers to "keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day".

As part of an initiative to encourage other 'care partners' to do something for themselves, Emma has been asking followers to share pictures of the happy moments in their day.

After enjoying a hike, Emma told fans that although it may look like she is "living my best life", things aren't always what they seem.

"I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can," Emma shared in the video. "I do that for myself, I do that for our two children, and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.

"So, I don't want it to be misconstrued that, like, I'm good," she continued. "Because I'm not. I'm not good, but I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family because, again, when we're not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love.

"This is a conscious effort, it does not come to me easily, but I am just doing the best that I can, always," she added.

Frontotemporal dementia, which is also known as FTD, affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. According to the NHS, symptoms of FTD can include personality and behaviour changes, difficulties with speech, and difficulties with memory.

More information on FTD can be found via the NHS, Dementia UK and AFTD.

