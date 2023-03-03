Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming pays loving tribute to him after actor’s dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming has declared that she’s “in love” with the actor following his recent frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Heming took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback video of the Die Hard star gushingly promoting her skincare brand, Cocobaba, and singing its praises.

Heming, who has been married to Willis, 67, since 2009, captioned the clip: “OMG my biggest fan. I’m in love with him.”

On Monday, the 44-year-old revealed that she was working with dementia specialist Teepa Snow.

She wrote: “I’m grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox.

Heming has been keeping fans updated on Willis’ deteriorating health (Emma Heming Willis / Instagram)

“She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift...”

Hemming, who has daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight, with Willis, is close to the star’s actress ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, with whom he shares three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

Last month, they released a statement about his condition.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family said on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.

“For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” they continued.

It also said that if the actor was in a position to bring “global attention and connectedness” to others suffering from the “debilitating disease,” he would.

The statement was signed by Heming, Moore, and all five of Willis’ daughters.

Last year, the family also, which was signed by Heming, Moore, and all five of his daughters announced that Willis would be taking a step back from his career.

This was due to his initial aphasia diagnosis, a brain disorder, which can lead to sufferers struggling to speak, write and understand language.

His current frontotemporal dementia (FTD) disorder affects the lobes of the brain behind the forehead, which deal with behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.

The symptoms include personality changes, obsessive behaviour and speaking difficulties.