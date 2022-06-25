Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read
06/23/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis step out to run errands in Los Angeles. The 67 year old retired actor and his 44 year old model wife were seen holding hands during their outing. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
06/23/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis step out to run errands in Los Angeles. The 67 year old retired actor and his 44 year old model wife were seen holding hands during their outing. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE

TheImageDirect.com

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon.

The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday.

Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.

RELATED: Rumer Willis Says She's Playing 'Some Tunes' for 'Daddio' Bruce Willis in Sweet Instagram Post

Emma, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the actor, penned a sweet message to Bruce on social media last week, sharing a fun throwback video showing the Death Becomes Her star performing the Drifters' "Under the Boardwalk" with the Temptations.

"My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me 😂🙈 Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him. I mean what kind of next level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?" Emma captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," she added. "And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart ❤️."

Bruce was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which "can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written," according to Mayo Clinic.

His family revealed the news in a statement on Instagram in March, saying that he would be "stepping away" from his acting career.

RELATED: Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Message About 'Caring for Yourself': 'I Don't Do This Perfectly'

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote at the time. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

RELATED VIDEO: Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Hang 'in Their Favorite Habitat' in Sweet Photo Taken by Their Daughter

The family admitted it "is a really challenging time" for them, and told fans "we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

Bruce has been spotted outside on multiple occasions with friends, as well as enjoying some family time, after sharing his diagnosis. He was seen leaving Shutters Hotel in Santa Monica, California, last month after having lunch with friends. That same month, Emma also shared a video of him playing basketball with several friends at his home.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu beats top-seed in quarterfinals at Wimbledon warmup

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarterfinal play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open. The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warmup tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory. The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six break-point opportunities. Andree

  • Anderson returns for White Sox, Moncada out with injury

    CHICAGO (AP) — The sputtering Chicago White Sox got Tim Anderson back on Monday night, returning the dynamic shortstop to the top of their lineup. Anderson was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29. The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined. “I want to be careful of putting too much pres

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Matthews deserves historic Hart, Bunting nomination recognition enough

    Auston Matthews would could become the first Maple Leaf to win the Hart since 1955 but Michael Bunting is likely to miss out on the Calder Trophy.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing