Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and is stepping away from acting, his family announced on Wednesday.

"We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Willis' daughter Rumer wrote in an Instagram post that also served as a family statement.

Rumer went on to add, "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Bruce Willis

"This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit," she added, noting that she wanted to alert her father's fans of his condition "because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up,' and together we plan to do just that."

The post was signed by all of Willis' daughters — Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn — as well as his wife, Emma, and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

A representative for Willis has also confirmed the news to EW.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a condition that "affects your ability to speak, write, and understand language, both verbal and written." It usually occurs "after a stroke or head injury," though the Mayo Clinic states it could also develop following a brain tumor or disease.

Willis is best known for his roles in action flicks such as the Die Hard movies and Armageddon as well as iconic films like The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, Pulp Fiction, and Sin City.

He has several projects in the works slated for a 2022 release, including the action thrillers The Wrong Place and Fortress: Sniper's Eye, according to IMDb.

