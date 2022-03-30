Bruce Willis stepping away from acting after aphasia diagnosis: 'A really challenging time'

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting due to health issues, his daughter Rumer Willis has announced on social media.

The "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" actor "has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer Willis wrote on Instagram Wednesday in a joint statement from his family.

The post continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

According to Johns Hopkins, aphasia is described as a "language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension." It often hinders a person's ability to communicate and talk with others.

Bruce Willis&#39; family announced in a joint statement that the actor would be stepping away from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family's statement added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

More: Demi Moore praises ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma as 'absolutely inspiring'

Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, who is still very close to Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis, posted the same message to her Instagram account.

The actor, 67, recently had a birthday and Moore dedicated a post to him with a photo of the two writing: "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family."

Quarantine: Here's why Bruce Willis is quarantined with ex Demi Moore and not his wife amid the pandemic

The actress and Willis divorced almost 20 years ago and share three children together: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Bruce and Emma Willis share two children together: Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, is 'stepping away' from acting

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think