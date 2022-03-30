Bruce Willis stepping away from acting after aphasia diagnosis: 'A really challenging time'

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting due to health issues, his daughter Rumer Willis has announced on social media.

The "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" actor "has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer Willis wrote on Instagram Wednesday in a joint statement from his family.

The post continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

According to Johns Hopkins, aphasia is described as a "language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension." It often hinders a person's ability to communicate and talk with others.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family's statement added. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, who is still very close to Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis, posted the same message to her Instagram account.

The actor, 67, recently had a birthday and Moore dedicated a post to him with a photo of the two writing: "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family."

The actress and Willis divorced almost 20 years ago and share three children together: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Bruce and Emma Willis share two children together: Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.

