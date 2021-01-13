Bruce Willis Speaks Out After Being Photographed In LA Store Without A Face Mask
Bruce Willis has spoken out after he was photographed without a face mask inside a pharmacy in Los Angeles.
The Die Hard star said he’d made “an error of judgement” after the photo of him inside the Rite Aid store on Monday started circulating on social media, leading to the actor’s name trending on Twitter…
To all my healthcare providers in Los Angeles on the frontlines of the pandemic seeing countless patients die. If you see this “die hard” Republican Bruce Willis, just know he was kicked out of a LA Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to wear a mask. https://t.co/gPE98DeVmi pic.twitter.com/wOnyl8UPeU
— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 12, 2021
When I was young I never understood the dark phrase "live long enough to see your heroes fall"
But the older I get, the more incredibly huge figures I never met, and yet respected, disappoint me as if they were friends who betrayed my trust.
Welcome to the party, Bruce Willis https://t.co/4Pr8euikgz
— Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) January 12, 2021
Turns out Alan Rickman was the hero and Bruce Willis was the villain. Miss you, Alan. You're a dick, Bruce. https://t.co/iy6flKH8JY
— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 12, 2021
I sent this news to my son, who texted back, "Well, he is unbreakable." My son's bar mitzvah isn't till next week, but I think I'm gonna call it early: Today he is a man. https://t.co/gkoQynlhVE
— Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) January 12, 2021
I know this seems bad but if you've seen any of Bruce's recent movies you know that he was probably just sleepwalking with his eyes open https://t.co/VuLwh3khpo
— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 12, 2021
Addressing the backlash over the photos, the 65-year-old told People: “It was an error in judgment.”
He added: “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”
A report by PageSix claims that fellow shoppers became upset when the Fifth Element star was seen without a facial covering, and he ended up exiting the shop without making his purchase.
There are strict government guidelines in place in California regarding the wearing of face masks in shops as infection rates continue to soar.
The US state’s Covid-19 death toll reached 30,000 this week, and there are currently more than two million cases. Disneyland is being transformed into a mass vaccine distribution site as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals.
