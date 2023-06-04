Bruce Willis Enjoys Disneyland's Splash Mountain Ride Before Its Remodeling with His Family: Watch

The actor and his family rode the ride for a final time ahead of its remodeling to a new 'Princess and the Frog' theme in 2024

Bruce Willis and his family know how to have a zip-a-dee-doo-dah day!

Earlier this week, the actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video on Instagram from a recent trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Seen riding the theme park's Splash Mountain attraction with one of their two daughters, Bruce, 68, was captured putting one arm around the little girl sitting beside him, while using his other to shield her face. "You better watch out," he said while on the ride in the short clip. "I think we're going to go again."

The trip occurred after Bruce's family announced he was suffering from aphasia in 2022, before then sharing his more specific diagnosis of FTD, a progressive brain disease, in February 2023.

Bruce and his family rode the ride ahead of its remodeling to a new Princess and the Frog theme. In the caption of her post, Emma, 44, celebrated the moment, writing, "You bet this family will be back for more fun and laughs when you reopen as Tiana['s] Bayou!"

"Thanks for all the memories Splash Mountain ⛰️😅," she continued, adding two hashtags: "#SplashMountain" and #DisneylandLove."

In the comments section, one fan pointed out how protective Bruce was of his daughter, writing, "Awe! He's doing the dad safety belt."

In response, Emma wrote back, "Always," adding a single red heart emoji.

Splash Mountain took its last trip into the briar patch at Disneyland earlier this week, closing permanently on Wednesday, May 31.

It will undergo a "re-theming" and emerge as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a new attraction based on the 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog in 2024. While the ride will remain a log flume, the story will be brand new.



Disney announced the ride's closing date at park in April. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, it closed on Jan. 23. (Some parkgoers even tried to profit off the Florida ride on its last day by attempting to sell water they claim is from the attraction on eBay.)

The transformation was first announced in 2020, weeks after several petitions urged Disney to rework the theme of the popular attraction garnered attention on the site Change.org. One titled "Re-theme Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog" received over 21,384 signatures upon closing.



