Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Daughters Evelyn and Mabel Dance with Glee Opening Presents on Christmas Morning

Though Bruce Willis wasn't featured in the video, Emma Heming Willis shared moments from their family's Christmas morning complete with smiles and matching stockings

Emma Willis/Instagram Emma Willis and her daughters celebrate Christmas

Emma Heming Willis is soaking up another holiday with family.

In a video shared to Instagram, the mom of two documented her daughters' Evelyn, 9, and Mabel, 11, Christmas morning.

Though her husband Bruce Willis, 68, didn't make an appearance in the festive clip, their children could be seen walking down the stairs to see presents waiting under the tree. Emma also showed off her family's Christmas stockings, complete with their names stitched in green embroidery.

Emma Willis/Instagram Emma Willis shows off her daughters' Evelyn and Mabel's stockings

After a glimpse of the cookies and cards the girls put out for Santa the night before, the video shows Evelyn and Mabel tearing into their gifts. The girls could be seen with big smiles on their faces, dancing with glee upon receiving their presents.

The short video concluded with a shot of the family's Christmas card. Alongside a collage of their favorite memories from this year, the card read, "Happy Holidays & 'Live it up!' and signed "Bruce, Emma, Mabel & Evelyn."

Emma Willis/Instagram Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis' daughter dances while opening Christmas gifts

The family celebration comes two months after Emma shared the latest update on her husband Bruce's health, saying it had grown "hard to know" whether Bruce is aware of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which his family first announced back in February.

The Willis family previously announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia and would step away from acting in March 2022. (The FTD diagnosis came as the family revealed Bruce's condition had progressed.)



"What I’m learning is that dementia is hard," Emma said on the Today show in September. "It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Willis family

Earlier this year, Emma celebrated her 45th birthday and shared photos of her and her husband snuggled up with each other on Instagram.

"His love feels like the warmest coziest blanket. Once you’re wrapped in it, you never want to get out," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Separately, Emma shared a video on Instagram Sunday, in which she could be seen wearing a birthday hat and blowing out candles on a cake.

"So many candles on this bad boy it could have taken down our house! None the less, what a beautiful day it was," she wrote with the post.

