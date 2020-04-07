Bruce Willis and Demi Moore self-isolate together with their children 20 years after divorce

The former couple have remained on good terms, pictured here with their daughters and Bruce's current wife Emma Heming Willis at Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' book party in September 2019. (Getty Images)

It may have been almost 20 years since Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced, but the pair are clearly still on good terms.

Willis, 65, and Moore, 57, are spending the coronavirus lockdown in the US together with two of their three daughters.

Their daughter Tallulah, 26, shared a photo of her parents twinning in matching, striped pyjamas.

Bruce and Demi are on such friendly terms they’re even pictured hugging at the front of the photo while giving the camera a thumbs up.

Also in the snapshot is Tallulah’s older sister Scout, 28 and her husband Dillon Buss.

Elder sister, Rumer Willis, 31, doesn’t appear in the image but a quick look at her Instagram suggests that she too is isolating with her family.

It’s not known if Willis’ current wife Emma Hemming Willis, 41, is staying with the Willis-Moore family, too.

Bruce and Emma have two children together: Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, five. The pair married in 2009.

In further proof that the couple are on the friendliest of terms, earlier this month Moore shared the sweetest Birthday message for her former husband.

“Happy birthday Bruce! Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life,” Moore captioned a throwback photo of the family in the 1990s, along with a heart emoji.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000.

The actress opened up about their split in her memoir Inside Out, writing: “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she continued.

“But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

The Ghost star went on to admit that the couple “felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

Over the years the former spouses have made sure to maintain a close friendship over the years, with Demi attending Bruce and Emma’s wedding vow renewal ceremony in March 2019 and Bruce and Emma supporting the actress at her book launch in September.