Is Bruce Willis back with a new 'Die Hard'? Well, yes, but …

Are “Die Hard” fans in for a Christmas miracle?

Rumer Willis ignited social media Saturday afternoon with the hot rumor that dad Bruce Willis’ unlucky cop Detective John McClane might be making a return appearance. She shared a 15-second video captioned “#DieHardIsBack” and “#ad,” with the tagline “As one story ends, a new one begins” and the date “10.18.20.”

In it, Willis, 65, strolls down a heavily shadowed street, whistling McClane’s signature song “Ode to Joy.” Confronted by a gaggle of threatening figures, he whips off his jacket and the clip fades to black.

The sixth installment of the beloved action franchise, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time, seemed like a goner after the Disney-Fox merger hit pause on the project announced in 2018. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, franchise films including the new Bond movie “No Time to Die,” Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Fast & Furious” installment "F9" all delayed into 2021, casting even more doubt on the possibility of a new “Die Hard” movie.

Fanning the rumor flames, the actor who plays Argyle, McClane’s “Die Hard” chauffeur, joined Twitter to share the clip.

“All I can say is, something exciting happens this weekend,” De'voreaux White wrote in his first tweet.

I'm Dae. You know me as "Argyle”. I drive the limo for John McClane (Bruce Willis) in Die Hard. Now I'm on Twitter and all I can say for my first tweet is, something exciting happens this weekend😁#DIEHARDISBACK #ad #myfirstTweet pic.twitter.com/EP7MbSYvKu — DeVoreauxSefasWhite-Dae (@DaeSefasWhite) October 17, 2020

Fans obsessively tweeted their hopes and fears about the project.

"Please be real," @priceoreason wrote. "This will either save or sink 2020," @IAmGARETHEVANS tweeted.

TV’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which has made no secret of its Bruce Willis obsession, cheered on from the sidelines. “Tell your dad we still want him to be on B99!” the official @thelonelyisland account wrote, sharing Rumer’s tweet.

But enthusiasm quickly refocused when a full two-minute commercial was unveiled Sunday for the DieHard battery.

The spot, shared on Twitter and aired during the Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay NFL game, continues the story of McClane and two other characters from 1988 original “Die Hard”: Theo, the baddie reprised by Clarence Gilyard Jr., and limo driver Argyle, played by White.

The plot begins with McClane lamenting his dead car battery. Before he can get to Advance Auto Parts, McClane encounters Theo (and later, Argyle); much villainous action and a big explosion follows.

As does, inevitably, a trip through the air vent at the auto-parts store – and a choice “Yippee ki yay!”

"The Oscar for best film of 2020 goes to ... Diehard battery commercial," @T_r_a_v_i_s_T wrote.

"Willis STILL got it!" @d_philipsen tweeted. "Now we need a new Die Hard movie!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Die Hard': Bruce Willis' John McClane returns in a battery commercial