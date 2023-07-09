Bruce Springsteen tour setlist: See what he played at BTS Hyde Park in London

LONDON − Bruce Springsteen didn’t hold back in his two-night run before 70,000 faithful in Hyde Park this weekend.

Before heading to the U.S. for a series of outdoor dates, The Boss and his E Street Band have been treating European fans − and dancing, singing celebrity admirers − to a host of anthemic staples that inevitably spur an endless series of singalongs.

For his closing night in London, Springsteen ran through a wide array of hits certain to please a range of fans, which on Saturday ranged from grandparents to a few toddlers with earplugs.

There were variations in the two shows: Fans at the first night got "Born in the USA" and "Thunder Road," whereas the second audience got "Darkness on the Edge of Town."

Bruce Springsteen's Saturday set list from London's Hyde Park:

"My Love Will Not Let You Down" "Death to My Hometown" "No Surrender" "Ghosts" "Prove It All Night" "Darkness on the Edge of Town" "The Promised Land" "Out in the Street" "Darlington County" "Working on the Highway" "Kitty's Back" "Nightshift" "Mary's Place" "The E Street Shuffle" "Last Man Standing" "Backstreets" "Because the Night" "She's the One" "Wrecking Ball" "The Rising" "Badlands" "Born to Run" (encore) "Bobby Jean" "Glory Days" "Dancing in the Dark" "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" "Twist and Shout" "I'll See You in My Dreams"

