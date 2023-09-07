Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows to treat peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen is postponing the remainder of his September concerts with the E Street Band to be treated for peptic ulcer disease.

The legendary rocker posted a note to his official Instagram page informing fans that starting with Thursday's scheduled concert in Syracuse, New York, he would be taking a break under advisement from his doctors.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," the statement reads. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans, who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some."

Springsteen signed off with, "We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all."

Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the eight shows affected by the postponement. The tour is currently scheduled to resume with shows in Canada in November.

In August, Springsteen uncharacteristically postponed two concerts at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, citing illness. But he was back for a trio of hometown stadium stompers at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey last week.

Peptic ulcers are typically characterized by severe abdominal pain and are described as open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and upper portion of the small intestine. The most common cause is a bacterial infection that eats away at the protective lining of the digestive system.

The most thrilling concert moment: Who else but Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bruce Springsteen postpones tour to treat peptic ulcer disease