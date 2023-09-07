Bruce Springsteen has postponed all planned September shows in order to treat a peptic ulcer, the singer announced Wednesday night.

According to his reps, the decision was made on advice of doctors after the “Born to Run” singer was treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disorder.”

The postponement, effective immediately, starts with the planned show at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY slated for Thursday night. However, the singer vowed the tour

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support,” Springsteen said in a statement posted to his official social media accounts.

“We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Springsteen’s reps say ticket holders will be notified about the rescheduled dates soon.

The post Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Shows to Treat Peptic Ulcer appeared first on TheWrap.