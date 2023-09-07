Bruce Springsteen postpones rest of September tour dates to treat symptoms of peptic ulcer disease

The Boss is going on break.

Bruce Springsteen announced via social media that he and the E Street Band would be postponing all remaining September tour dates, beginning with tomorrow's show in Syracuse, as he's treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

The 73-year-old rocker had previously postponed two shows in Philadelphia last month after falling ill, though no details were given at the time of the nature of his illness. Those dates were rescheduled for August 2024.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ

Manny Carabel/Getty Bruce Springsteen

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."

Springsteen kicked off his tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fl., and has been criss-crossing the globe all year, mostly without a hitch, save for a brief fall onstage in Amsterdam in May.

The tour was originally slated to wrap up on Dec. 12 in San Francisco, but with the eight remaining September shows postponed, Springsteen may be born-to-runnning a little longer.

