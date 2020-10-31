Bruce Springsteen Narrates ‘Hometown’ Ad for Joe Biden

Bruce Springsteen has lent his voice — and his 1984 hit, “My Hometown” — to a campaign ad for democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The spot, appropriately titled “Hometown,” highlights Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa. and the people who work and live there. Clips of factory workers, truck drivers, nurses, firefighters and families are shown while the instrumental for “My Hometown” plays and Springsteen delivers an impassioned voiceover.

“Scranton, Pennsylvania. Here, success isn’t handed down. It’s forged with sweat, grit and determination. This is his hometown,” Springsteen says in the ad. “In Scranton, good times aren’t promised. But here, and in towns across America, times are harder than they ought to be. Lives on pause. Dreams on hold. Futures in doubt.”

He’s running to change that. To give working people the shot they deserve. An honest living for honest work and a little peace of mind at the end of the day,” Springsteen continues. “Because this place stays with him. These streets are part of him. This is more than where he’s from, it’s who he’s for.”

As Biden walks up to his childhood home, Springsteen’s voice rings out: “This is your hometown/ This is your hometown.”

Springsteen tweeted out the ad on Saturday morning, repeating the words he says in the ad: “This is Joe Biden’s hometown. This is more than where he’s from. This is who he’s for.”

This is @joebiden’s hometown. This is more than where he’s from. This is who he’s for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020





The ad will be aired during Saturday’s football game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC.

Watch the full campaign video below.

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.