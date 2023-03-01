Springsteen movie writer becomes Luton university chancellor

The writer of a film inspired by his love of Bruce Springsteen has been made chancellor of his hometown university.

Sarfraz Manzoor, who grew up in Luton in the 1980s, will become chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire.

His memoir about living in the town as a British Pakistani teen was adapted for the film Blinded by the Light, named after a song by the US star.

Springsteen gave permission for the movie to use his lyrics after reading Manzoor's 2007 autobiography.

Manzoor gained international recognition for Greetings From Bury Park, named after an area of Luton, which was turned into the film by director and producer Gurinder Chadha, previously best known for the hit film Bend It Like Beckham.

His book details his love of Springsteen's music, and how his lyrics related to growing up in Bury Park, his relationship with his father and his struggles to find his own destiny amid expectations from his family.

Springsteen's lyrics "spoke to me, because he was basically talking about my life" the author said in 2019, when the film was launched.

In the film of Manzoor's memoir, the main character feels like Bruce is speaking directly to him through his music

Prof Rebecca Bunting, vice chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, said: "We believe his values and desire to positively showcase diversity in Britain, as well as his affection for the local area, makes him stand out as a truly inspirational person to hold the position of chancellor."

Manzoor's position will be made official at a graduation ceremony in the summer.

As chancellor, he will represent the university on special occasions, and confer degrees at graduation ceremonies.

Manzoor said he was "thrilled" to be given the post.

Sarfraz Manzoor attended a special screening of Blinded By The Light in Luton

"I grew up in this town, went to school and college here, spent many teenage days in the Central Library and the Arndale Centre trying to imagine a life and world larger than the world into which I had been born," he said.

"The idea that I would one day be asked to become chancellor of my home town's university was not even within the realm of imagination."

He added he hoped to carry out roles which were more than ceremonial.

Manzoor started his career as a broadcaster and journalist, before scripting and presenting documentaries for BBC television and radio.

