Bruce Springsteen on Letter To You, Apple TV+ documentary, and why he's not concerned about his 'legacy'

Every music fan with blood burning in their veins has felt the sting of missing live shows since March, but the pain has been particularly acute for Bruce Springsteen, an artist who has spent the past six decades onstage, yet says he's just now hitting his stride.

"I'm at a point in my playing life and artistic life where I've never felt as vital," he said on a Zoom call from his New Jersey home. "My band is at its best, and we have so much accumulated knowledge and craft about what we do that this was a time in my life where I said, 'I want to use that as much as I can.'"

Springsteen, 71, was stationed in a small, utilitarian home office, with primary-colour file folders hanging on the wall in place of flashier dÃ©cor, to discuss Letter to You, his first record with the E Street Band in six years, and an Apple+ film of the same name that captures the kinetic experience of recording it last November.

Letter to You often harks back to a time much earlier than that, though: The elegiac rocker Last Man Standing is an ode to the band Springsteen joined as a teenager, the Castiles (and a meditation on the fact that, after the death of his friend George Theiss in 2018, Springsteen became the only surviving member). And three of the album's songs originated almost 50 years ago, when Springsteen was an unknown, writing florid, Bob Dylan-esque ballads.

"The record is the first record that I've made where the subject is the music itself," he said. "It's about popular music. It's about being in a rock band over the course of time. And it's also a direct conversation between me and my fans at a level that I think they've come to expect over the years."

The closest Springsteen has come to picking up a quarantine hobby ("I'm not a big hobby guy") has been hosting a Sirius XM radio show, From My Home to Yours, a project he has thrown himself into with palpable gusto. He ran to get his laptop to giddily read off a list of artists whose music has excited him recently: JS Ondara, Mondo Cozmo, HER, Orville Peck, Larkin Poe and Bon Iver, to name a few. (He said he hasn't yet listened to Taylor Swift's Folklore, but "all I've heard is good things about it.")

Having the time to listen is, at least, one upside of being stuck in place. "I've been really enjoying sort of being deeply back into music," Springsteen said, "almost like I was when I was a kid. I was always in the record store, looking for the next thing."

These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Like everyone else, this year hasn't exactly gone how you'd expected. You're putting out a record that you can't yet tour.

Oh, yeah. I think there's going to be a process before people are comfortable rubbing up against one another again. But if somebody told me, "That's never going to happen again," that would be a big life change for me. That act of playing has been one of the only consistent things in my life since I was 16 years old. I've depended a lot on it not just for my livelihood but for my emotional well-being. So if somebody said, "Five years from now, maybe" " that's a long time, particularly at my age. I'm 71, and I'm thinking, "Well, I know one thing. I'm in the mood right now to burn the house down for as long as I can."

I take it you saw the people playing 'Born in the USA' outside Walter Reed when President Donald Trump was there earlier this month. How did that make you feel? Decades after Ronald Reagan, people still seem to be misunderstanding that song.

That is my lot in life. (Laughs) That is my lot in life, and I have learned to live with it with a smile. I mean, I do believe that as much as it is the writer's job to write well, it is the listener's job to listen well. And yet still, on occasion, I'm going to hear something like that.

I still believe it's one of my best songs, and when we play it, it just has a cumulative power that remains with it. The pride that people feel as a part of that music is true. But to understand that piece of music you need to do what adults are capable of doing, which is to hold two contradictory ideas of one thing in your mind at one time. How something can be prideful and at the same time call to account the nation that you're writing about. That was just a part of that piece of music. It's a song that's not necessarily what it appears to be.

