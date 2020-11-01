Bruce Springsteen lends his voice to narrate Joe Biden's presidential campaign ad

Agence France-Presse

American rock star Bruce Springsteen is lending his voice and one of his songs to a campaign ad for Joe Biden, underlining his support for the Democratic candidate just three days before the Tuesday election.

It will not be the first time the iconic singer/songwriter has shown his support for the former vice president.

In August, Springsteen granted permission for the Biden campaign to use his song The Rising as background music to a video shown at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.

He has publicly lashed Trump as a "threat to our democracy."

In narrating the campaign ad, which airs for the first time Saturday, Springsteen talks about Biden's blue-collar roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state likely to play a crucial role in the election.

Check out the video here

"Scranton, Pennsylvania," the "Boss" says on the video. "Here, success isn't handed down. It's forged with sweat, grit and determination."

It was a barely veiled allusion to Donald Trump, whose millionaire father gave him a substantial chunk of his fortune.

"This place stays with him, these streets are part of him," the 71-year-old singer says of Biden. "This is more than where he's from, it is who he is for."

The message, to be broadcast Saturday evening during a college football game, ends to the swelling sounds of 'My Hometown', from what is probably Springsteen's most famous album, Born in the USA.

Also See: Bruce Springsteen on Letter To You, Apple TV+ documentary, and why he's not concerned about his 'legacy'

Michael B Jordan to produce screen adaptation of DC comic book Static Shock via banner Outlier Society

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma; says 'prognosis is good'

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.