Bruce Springsteen lends his voice to narrate Joe Biden's presidential campaign ad

American rock star Bruce Springsteen is lending his voice and one of his songs to a campaign ad for Joe Biden, underlining his support for the Democratic candidate just three days before the Tuesday election.

It will not be the first time the iconic singer/songwriter has shown his support for the former vice president.

In August, Springsteen granted permission for the Biden campaign to use his song The Rising as background music to a video shown at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.

He has publicly lashed Trump as a "threat to our democracy."

In narrating the campaign ad, which airs for the first time Saturday, Springsteen talks about Biden's blue-collar roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state likely to play a crucial role in the election.

Check out the video here

This is @joebiden's hometown. This is more than where he's from. This is who he's for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H " Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020

"Scranton, Pennsylvania," the "Boss" says on the video. "Here, success isn't handed down. It's forged with sweat, grit and determination."

It was a barely veiled allusion to Donald Trump, whose millionaire father gave him a substantial chunk of his fortune.

"This place stays with him, these streets are part of him," the 71-year-old singer says of Biden. "This is more than where he's from, it is who he is for."

The message, to be broadcast Saturday evening during a college football game, ends to the swelling sounds of 'My Hometown', from what is probably Springsteen's most famous album, Born in the USA.

Also See: Bruce Springsteen on Letter To You, Apple TV+ documentary, and why he's not concerned about his 'legacy'

Michael B Jordan to produce screen adaptation of DC comic book Static Shock via banner Outlier Society

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma; says 'prognosis is good'

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.