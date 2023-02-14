Bruce Springsteen just added 22 shows to his tour. Here's how to snag tickets.

When Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to the road, it’s a commitment.

Still in the midst of the first round of 2023 dates, Springsteen and his loyal crew are extending their North American run with 22 shows – most of them in stadiums – to kick off Aug. 9 in Chicago.

The tour – Springsteen’s first in six years – began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. So far, he and the E Streeters have stuck to a set list of about 27-28 songs, including classics “Born to Run,” “Prove it All Night” and some dips into Springsteen’s current covers album, “Only The Strong Survive” (“Nightshift”).

Here is what you need to know about securing tickets for the shows.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to the road Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, with their usual gusto.

What new cities and dates did Bruce Springsteen add to his 2023 tour?

After the first leg of the tour wraps April 14 in New Jersey, Springsteen and the E Street Band will head overseas for a string of shows between April and July.

They’ll return to North America Aug. 9 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

The rest of the new dates are:

Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 (Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park)

Aug. 24 (Foxboro, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium)

Aug. 28 (Washington, D.C., Nationals Park)

Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 (East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium)

Sept. 7 (Syracuse, New York, JMA Wireless Dome)

Sept. 9 (Baltimore, Oriole Park at Camden Yards)

Sept. 12 (Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena)

Nov. 3 (Vancouver, Rogers Arena)

Nov. 6 (Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place)

Nov. 8 (Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome)

Nov. 10 (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre)

Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 (Toronto, Scotiabank Arena)

Nov. 18 (Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre)

Nov. 20 (Montreal, Centre Bell)

Nov. 30 (Phoenix, Footprint Center)

Dec. 4 and Dec. 6 (Inglewood, California, Kia Forum)

Dec. 8 (San Francisco, Chase Center).

When do tickets go on sale for new Bruce Springsteen dates?

On sales will take place over the next two weeks. The first is Friday for the Chicago concert. Other shows will be up Feb. 22-24 and Feb. 28. All on sales begin at 10 a.m. local time. Visit brucespringsteen.net for specifics.

How can I get tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s new shows?

For most cities, the tour is utilizing Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Pre-registration is available at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen and is open through 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday. Tickets for concerts at Wrigley Field and Citizens Bank Park will be sold directly by the stadiums.

Bruce Springsteen will continue the North American run of tour dates through the end of 2023.

How much are tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s concerts?

An unusual fan backlash hit Springsteen when a small percentage of tickets to the first run of dates utilized Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” – pricing adjusted in real time based on demand, much the same as airline and sporting events tickets – with some tickets topping $4,000.

Springsteen and his management defended the pricing as fair based on the market value of other major acts, angering some fans and leading to the closure of longtime Springsteen fan and information website, Backstreets.

At the time, Ticketmaster said 11.8% of Springsteen tickets were designated platinum, and just 1.3% of tickets across all shows sold for more than $1,000. More than half (56%) of tickets sold for less than $200: 18% were less than $99, 27% between $100 and $150, and 11% between $150 and $200.

Tickets to the majority of dates on the current arena run are either sold out or going for $150-$250 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Resale option.

Prices for the new dates haven’t been announced.

What songs has Bruce Springsteen been playing on 2023 tour?

As usual, Springsteen and the E Street Band – some of whom have missed some dates due to COVID-19 – are clocking in with a fulfilling nearly three-hour-long show. The band is playing 27 or 28 songs that span Springsteen’s 50-year catalog. “Glory Days,” “Born to Run” and “Dancing in the Dark” check the hits box, while diehard fans are getting “Out in the Street,” “Kitty’s Back” and “Candy’s Room,” among other storied album cuts. So far, the opening (“No Surrender”) and closing (“I’ll See You in My Dreams”) songs of the show haven’t changed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bruce Springsteen adds shows to 2023 tour