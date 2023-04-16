Bruce Springsteen Day to Take Place in New Jersey in September

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - Elmont, NY - Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared Sept. 23 Bruce Springsteen Day, which also happens to be the musician’s birthday, Billboard reports.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday during the inaugural American Music Honors event held at Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians — and New Jerseyans — of all time,” Gov. Murphy said. “It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.

“We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values,” he continued. “I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period.



And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

The event was hosted by another New Jersey native, Jon Stewart. At the event, Murphy added: “Truth be told, I know my place in the hierarchy of New Jersey. After all, I may be the 56th individual to be called ‘governor,’ but there will ever only be just one ‘Boss.’”

Alongside Bruce Springsteen Day, the artist has received numerous accolades over the years, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 — the nation’s highest civilian honor — bestowed by President Obama. Last month, President Biden presented him with the National Medal of Arts, the top award granted to artists and art patrons by the U.S. government. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. Springsteen has also earned 20 Grammys, an Oscar for “Streets of Philadelphia,” a Tony for Springsteen on Broadway and three Emmy nominations.

On Friday, Springsteen and the E Street Band wrapped up the first leg of their tour together in six years at Newark’s Prudential Center in New Jersey. They head to Europe next, before they return stateside for their North American stadium trek that kicks off Aug. 8 and 11 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and runs through December.

