Bruce Springsteen cancels all remaining 2023 shows as he recovers from illness

Bruce Springsteen has officially cancelled and postponed all of his remaining 2023 shows as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

The 74-year-old “Dancing in the Dark” singer initially announced in early September that he would be cancelling the remainder of his gigs that month while he underwent treatment for the disease.

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, which can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

In a new Instagram update on Wednesday (27 September), Springsteen shared his decision to forgo the rest of his 2023 concerts as he continues to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks”.

He “will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” the statement said. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Springsteen added: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The post also noted that the rescheduled 2023 shows would still take place at their original venues, with new dates to be announced next week.

Meanwhile, those who cannot make the new dates will have 30 days to request a refund from the original ticketing companies, and existing tickets will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

The “I’m on Fire” singer-songwriter began his tour on 1 February in Tampa, Florida, and was scheduled to resume on 3 November in Canada.

He recently performed two tour dates in London’s Hyde Park, constituting his first gigs in the city since 2016.

In her five-star review for The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote: “How and why after all these years, the musician, now 73, still wishes to put himself through such a physically gruelling set is a mystery but one that serves the 65,000 people in the crowd tonight well. From the moment he and the E Street Band arrive on stage promptly at 7pm, it’s a breathless race to the finish line.

“... Again, I ask myself: has anyone on earth ever aged better than Bruce Springsteen?”