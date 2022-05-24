Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour with the E Street Band, kicking off in U.S.

Faith has been rewarded: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are touring again.

Springsteen and E Street will begin an international tour in February 2023 with a string of to-be-announced U.S. arena dates, followed by European stadium shows beginning April 28 in Barcelona.

A second North American tour leg starts in August 2023. The planned European stadium shows will be in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced later.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” said Springsteen in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond.”

The E Street Band is Roy Bittan, piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren, guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa, guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent, bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt, guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg, drums; with Soozie Tyrell, violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons, saxophone; and Charlie Giordano, keyboards.

"I am itching, itching to go back on tour with the E Street Band,” Weinberg told a crowd at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank in December. “And if I feel that way, I'm pretty sure all of my colleagues feel that way, too.”

Other major music acts, including Paul McCartney and Pearl Jam, have either been touring or have announced plans to tour. Springsteen and the E Street Band have been tentative about hitting the road again.

“As far as my own plans, you know, I think you’re concerned about ever playing again,” Springsteen said to Brian Hiatt of Rolling Stone in September 2020. “So that weighs on your mind a little bit because, well, it was fun. Some of the uncertainty that the virus has brought with it is something everybody’s got to live with.”

Springsteen has said a big concern is the well-being of his fans. “I’m responsible for the safety of my audience,” he told the USA TODAY Network.

The last time the E Street Band performed together on a concert stage was Feb. 25, 2017, for the final night of The River tour in New Zealand. The band, minus Tallent and Tyrell because of COVID protocols, played the new songs “Ghosts” and “I'll See You In My Dreams” in December 2020 on “Saturday Night Live.”

“We’ll be out there in the world again next year, I hope,” said Springsteen in October at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park in a benefit for Steven Van Zandt's Teach Rock. “I guarantee, if you bring your children and younger brothers and sisters or grandma for that matter, they’re going to see the band at its peak.”

