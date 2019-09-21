Bruce Pearl's new Auburn contract has some eye-popping numbers

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stands to make more than $20 million on the new five-year contract he agreed to this spring, according to full details released Friday by Auburn based on a public records request by al.com.

Although the enormous new deal was agreed to in principle and announced on April 12, it wasn’t signed and executed by all involved parties until two weeks ago, on Sept. 6, according to al.com.

It comes in the wake of Pearl leading the Tigers to their first Final Four appearance in April — but also as the program has been roiled in the federal pay-for-play case that included former Tigers assistant Chuck Person, who pleaded guilty to accepting some $90,000 in bribes.

It remains unclear if Auburn will face sanctions from the NCAA based on Person's actions.

Though Pearl, 59, will earn a base salary of $250,000, he will be paid more than $3.5 million annually for endorsement rights and appearance fees.

According to USA Today's most recent compilation of basketball coaches pay, Pearl's deal lifts him into the top 10 nationally, though well behind No. 1 John Calipari of Kentucky, whose total pay was almost $9.3 million in 2018-19.

The annual payouts to Pearl, who is entering his sixth year at Auburn:

2019-20: $3.8 million

2020-21: $3.925 million

2021-22: $4.05 million

2022-23: $4.175 million

2023-24: $4.3 million

If Auburn were to part ways with Pearl, the buyout would be equal to 50 percent of the remaining money on the contract. If Pearl decides to leave Auburn after this season, he would owe Auburn $8 million. That amount would decrease by $2 million each ensuing year of the contract.

In addition to base and supplemental pay, the contract also contains multiple performance bonuses that can add up to $750,000 to his salary each season, including $200,000 for winning the NCAA Tournament.

Finally, Pearl’s contract also contains a bonus for academic progress rate achievements, topping out at $75,000 if the Tigers, as a team, maintain a perfect APR of 1.000.