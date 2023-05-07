Bruce Oldfield: ‘The Queen wanted what everyone woman wants in a dress – allure’

Having grown up in care, Oldfield went on to design iconic gowns for Princess Diana and other glitterati of his heydey – now, Queen Camilla gives him the dream commission - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph/PA

“It is rather historic, isn’t it? And she looked lovely,” reflects designer Bruce Oldfield on how it felt to attend the Coronation and watch Queen Camilla being crowned in Westminster Abbey, before a global audience of billions, wearing the sleekly elegant coronation dress he designed: an ivory, Peau de Soie silk, floor-length gown that flattered her figure to perfection, embellished with swathes of shimmering silver and gold embroideries of delicate wildflowers from hedgerows.

“I wish I’d been in the front row because we’d spent so much time on the fit and the way the thing reacted with the body, and what she had to do – she had to kneel and do a curtsy to the King – I probably knew more about how the dress was going to work and how it was going to behave than the Queen, because she has never done that before, and I have made a lot of wedding dresses!”

But this particular dress is clearly a source of great pride.

“Who would have thought that this little brown boy would end up designing the next Queen’s Coronation gown?” says the British couturier, who is looking exceedingly dapper when I meet him following Saturday’s ceremony in his trusty Edward Sexton suit (despite having endured a downpour on his walk over from Westminster Abbey). He is chatting to me at Browns Hotel, where he has been enjoying a post-coronation celebratory lunch.

There has not been time yet to read the deluge of messages that are pinging into his phone, although he does share one he received from Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor and author of The Palace Papers: “She said, ‘You know I’m so proud of you. Well done… What a magnificent career capper’.” Magnificent indeed.

Oldfield describes Camilla's gown as the ultimate commission of his 50-year career - PA

The story of the dress, which the 72-year-old describes as “the ultimate commission of my career”, began last September. “It just started off with Her Majesty just saying, ‘Bruce, I’d like you to do my Coronation dress. Are you up for that?’. And, of course, I was. I just did a number of really rough drawings. They weren’t beautiful drawings, they were just sort of rough ideas which I showed her,” he says, with a smile. “It was that easy, I promise.”

But why Oldfield? As exquisite as the dress was, there will be people (especially those old enough to remember the 80s) who may be intrigued by her choice. Back in the day he was the designer du jour. Social, handsome, mixing with the beautiful people (he was photographed with the likes of Jerry Hall, Marie Helvin, and Charlotte Rampling), Oldfield soon took on the glitter of renown himself.

Designer du jour: back in the day, he was mixing with beautiful people like Jerry Hall - Getty

But it was to be Oldfield’s decade-long close connection with Diana, Princess of Wales, for whom he designed clothes (whom he elevated from Peter Pan collar, Laura Ashley-wearing Sloane Ranger style, to an international fashion icon), that saw his own superstar designer status truly cemented. He was the designer behind Diana in the silver, Art Deco, pleated gown she wore to a Barnardo’s fundraiser in 1985 (so va-va-voom she out Dynasty-ed Joan Collins).

Va-va-voom: Oldfield was the designer behind the glamorous Art Deco gown Diana wore to a Barnardo’s fundraiser in 1985 - Getty

Oldfield certainly knows a thing or two about old school glamour, not to mention how to make women look stunning. Of Camilla’s gown he says “I think she wanted what everyone wants in a dress, that is allure… I design in quite a classical way. I design to flatter the body,” says Oldfield, who has designed neatly-tailored formal suits and some splendid dresses for Camilla, over the years, starting with the super chic A-line, long-sleeved, powder blue gown she wore to attend King Willem-Alexander’s investiture ceremony in The Netherlands in 2013. “The great thing about this particular commission was that we do have a great knowledge of her figure and her body. And also I can tell when she doesn’t like something!”

From rough sketch, to a shimmering, ingeniously-tailored “coat dress” silhouette – which allowed Her Majesty to kneel, curtsy, and sit during the rituals of the ceremony – is a supreme example of the British couturier’s prowess as master of a structure (the architectural panelling in the back of the gown is a signature). The embroidered embellishments are a tour de force of craftsmanship.

'I design to flatter the body,' says Oldfield, who created this powder blue number for Camilla in 2013 - Getty

On the cuffs of each sleeve are the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock – recalling the 1953 Norman Hartnell-designed coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth II, which was bestrewn with these national floral symbols.

Much more personal are the embroideries of rambling wildflowers – depicting sprigs of forget-me-nots, celandine, scarlet pimpernel and daisy chains – developed by Oldfield, with artist David Reeson and textile designer Sophie Rushton:

“First and foremost, this was a state occasion. She was becoming queen of this great nation, so it couldn’t be too frivolous, it had to have some kind of gravitas. But you know both [the King and Queen] love the country and they love gardening and they love walking… and I do too. So, for me, it was the perfect way to represent that; not with formal cultivated flowers, but just swathes of wildflowers.”

Embroidering the gown with swathes of gilded wildflowers, Oldfield paid homage to the King and Queen's love of nature - Getty

Oldfield also loved the idea of adding bunting into the design, to thread through the free-flowing floral embroideries, though there was some slight naysaying on this (“it is for me, a quintessentially English thing”). The most eagle-eyed among you might also have noticed the names of Camilla’s children and grandchildren discreetly inscribed around the swirling florals and two little golden dogs, embroidered on the hem of the gown (a tribute to the royal Jack Russell rescue terriers, Beth and Bluebell, perhaps?). This secret is not something Oldfield can discuss, so personal were these elements. One thing that is for sure is that both Their Majesties are, like Oldfield himself, avowedly “dog people”.

Oldfield admits that for the last six weeks, he has woken himself every morning, mentally churning over this or that technical detail of the gown (he has a gift for visualising these things in 360 degrees). “We had a lot of problems attaching the robes,” he explains. Two embroidered straps to hold the heavy, ceremonial robes in place were devised as the solution, albeit one that “we started just 15 days ago,” he gasps. How early did he wake up today? “4.30am…I wasn’t nervous, I mean, I got rid of the nerves”.

Rather he attributes this fastidious need to be hyper prepared as a character trait that goes back to his childhood spent in care. “Being a good Barnardo's boy, I work out what I’m going to wear the next day and it’s laid out, down to my pants. Not that anybody’s going to see my pants,” he says with a chuckle.

Oldfield grew up in care since birth, starting in a Dr Barnardo's home - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

Born in 1950 to an Irish mother and Jamaican father, who had a fleeting relationship, Oldfield grew up in care from his birth, firstly in a Dr Barnardo's home, before being fostered by a single white woman called Violet Masters, with whom he lived from the age of three to 11, in the village of Hett, County Durham.

He had his three foster siblings, with whom he remains close, who were all mixed race. “It was very poor. We lived in a tiny house, with a front room which led onto fields that we never went in.” Miss Masters was a seamstress, who taught Oldfield to sew: “I mean we couldn’t escape it… Money was very, very scarce. She would get old rags and cut them into rags and make what you call a hokie mat. You’d have them in a huge frame that took up half the room.”

Oldfield wrote in depth about his childhood in his 2004 autobiography Rootless. Reading it in preparation for our interview, I can’t help marvelling at the understanding he shows towards his foster parent (who neighbours referred to as “Auntie Vi” or “Miss Masters”, and who he finds difficult to call “his mother”), who returned him to Barnado’s “branch home” at 11, when she found his behaviour unmanageable.

“You have to remember that it was that time after the war. She was poor and she needed that one pound, thirteen and six a week per child,” he says, the poignancy of this comment hanging in the air.

Oldfield was somewhat of a risky choice by Camilla, due to his previous ties with Princess Diana - Getty

Interestingly, Miss Masters did encourage her clever foster son to achieve. “Well, I think she pushed all of us,” says Oldfield, who went on to gain a place at Ripon Grammar School. “The thing that I was told so often was, ‘Who do you think you are?’. All the time, all the time, particularly in the Barnardo’s branch home.” And there was a mentor figure, whom he met through the home, who identified his soaring potential and had the energy and vision to back him: “There was a head woman at Barnardo’s called Edith Blair, and I don’t know whether she did it every year, but every period, she would choose a child and become their legal guardian. She just saw something there.”

Edith Blair was not wrong. The young Oldfield was an exceptional talent, who went on to study at Ravensbourne College, later Saint Martin’s School of Art. And in 1973 (thanks in part to some behind-the-scenes fixing by his friend, editor Joan Juliet Buck, then London correspondent for Women’s Wear Daily), he landed a plum job designing a collection at Henri Bendel, the prestigious department store in New York, when he was just 23.

A Barnados boy made good in some ways, his and Diana’s lives were entwined: Princess Diana, the president of Barnardos from 1984 to 1996; Oldfield, the organisation’s most famous son. And while Oldfield does not feel comfortable expounding his thoughts on this era today (understandably so, this part of his history marked him as somewhat risky for the Coronation commission), he will share a simple, modest reflection: “She was 11 years younger than me, but we were both kind of new in the job.”

'At the heart of his design process remains his mission to make women of all ages and figures look their best' - Getty

This year Oldfield - who has designed Samantha Cameron’s wedding dress, Jemima Khan’s exquisite bridal suit, and too many couture gowns to mention - marks 50 years in his career as a fashion designer. There have been lows, as well as highs, as he is the first to admit; and after closing his famous Beauchamp Place shop in 2020, he has come back with great confidence, with a new streamlined structure, serving his Bruce Oldfield Couture clients with the help of a tight-knit team from his atelier in Battersea.

At the heart of his design process remains his mission to make women of all ages and figures look their best.

“There’s a tendency for the pundits to only really consider skinny, tall girls. They are easy to dress,” he says. “I do have quite a lot of techniques and dresses that I go back to all the time, because I love getting the design to follow the shape of the body.” He adds with a twinkling smile: “There’s that joy of [clients] seeing themselves and going, ‘that’s not bad’.”

Oldfield’s is undoubtedly a story of the power of talent to rise, despite the barriers that his early life presented. When I ask him whether he strives to create opportunities for disadvantaged kids in fashion, his answer is surprising: “I think it’s a lousy industry. You know, I think it’s unkind. People are shallow. I wouldn’t encourage anybody, really I wouldn't. What I do is things to raise money and raise awareness,” he says with passion. “Give me a project!”

Charity work is at the heart of his relationship with the Queen, of course. And again, Barnardo’s is the common thread (the Queen was Barnardo’s President from October 2007 until December 2016, when she became Patron). He tells me fondly about a charity dinner a couple of years ago, when the Queen welcomed the guests with a little speech, then said with some gusto, “Enough from me, over to you Brucie!” He chuckles fondly at the memory.

A man who is humorous, humane, straight-talking and a doughty survivor, I am not surprised that Oldfield and Her Majesty get on so well. “We do… We get on very well. I tend to get on well with my clients,” he says.

Good humoured: Oldfield gets on 'very well' with his clients - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

Two final questions:

What is his favourite dress from his 50 year career?

“I have to say, this one today,” he bats back without hesitation. “It’s kind of unbelievable, really. It crosses a lot of boundaries. From where I came from and where the Queen came from. Where I am now and where she is now…

“You know, people have been saying to me for 20 or 30 years maybe, ‘Don’t you ever pinch yourself? Say, how has this happened?’ I always said, ‘No, I don’t’, because I’ve been on a trajectory all this time. And you know, there are times when it’s been a bit tricky. There are times when I’ve had to do things that I would rather not have done. But there was always this confidence, this sort of sureness, that I was on the right path.” He pauses for a moment. “To do the Coronation dress for Her Majesty. I didn’t see that one coming. I really didn’t!”

And how will he spend the rest of the Coronation weekend?

Tonight he says he will be calling his foster brother Barry, a successful set artist who lives in LA, and he expects he will see his foster sister. “I’ll go for a walk in the park to get my congratulations from all my other dog walker friends.”

It’s a plan that one can only expect would gain a royal seal of approval.

king charles queen camilla - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

