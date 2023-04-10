Bruce Mouat leads Scotland to world title and targets 2026 Olympic gold

Bruce Mouat immediately set his sights on Olympic curling gold after leading Scotland to the world title.

Team Mouat ran out 9-3 winners against hosts Canada in Ottawa in the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championships final.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan completed the victory with two ends to spare, a year after losing to Sweden in the Winter Olympics final.

And here's the winning stone 🥌 Mouat, Hardie, Lammie and McMillan: Your World champions!

“I didn’t expect the final to go that way,” Mouat said. “I just can’t really believe it happened the way it did.

“To bring a game like that in a championship final means a lot. It was absolutely amazing. We shot the lights out.”

The European champions had claimed bronze at their World Championships debut in 2018 and silver two years ago and Mouat is determined to secure the same progression in the Olympics in Italy in 2026.

“The year after the Olympics, where we were gutted with the result but knew we had created something special when we were there, we knew that if we brought something similar we could definitely win a World Championship and that’s exactly what we did,” he said.

Bobby Lammie gets rid of everything on the centre line to lie one!

“We’re going to keep going to try to get to the Olympics and hopefully recreate something like what we did. That’s the goal for all of us and is exactly why we’re still together right now.

“It’s going to be a long four years, but we’re definitely ready to go.”