Bruce Lehrmann trial: jury sent home overnight and will continue deliberating

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

The jury in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann will continue its deliberations on Thursday after it went another day without reaching a unanimous verdict.

The jury indicated on Tuesday it was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case after almost four full days of deliberations.

But chief justice Lucy McCallum told them to try again. She called them back at 4pm on Wednesday after another day of deliberations.

“No one could suggest that you’re not working extremely hard,” she told the jury. “I thank you again for your ongoing hard work.”

Related: Bruce Lehrmann trial: jury to continue deliberating after saying it was unable to reach unanimous verdict

The judge sent them home for the night. They will continue their deliberations on Thursday.

Lehrmann is accused of raping Brittany Higgins, a fellow political staffer in then defence industry minister Linda Reynolds’ office, in Parliament House on 23 March 2019.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent at his trial in the ACT supreme court.