Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee says Quentin Tarantino's comments are 'not welcome'

Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee is defending the memory of her father, again.

The 52-year old addressed a Tuesday Quentin Tarantino interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" where the director was asked about the criticism he received for his cocky depiction of Bruce Lee in the 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." Tarantino said he understands Shannon Lee, who has addressed the depiction in the past, being upset because "it's her father" but dismissed critiques from the general public.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter published Friday, Shannon Lee addressed Tarantino's words writing she's "tired of white men in Hollywood" telling her who her father was.

"They have no idea and cannot fathom what it might have taken to get work in 1960s and ’70s Hollywood as a Chinese man with (God forbid) an accent, or to try to express an opinion on a set as a perceived foreigner and person of color," Lee wrote.

In the column Lee wrote that she was "grateful" Tarantino "so generously acknowledged" her feelings and was also grateful that his comments gave her space to express her feelings toward white men in Hollywood.

Lee initially ripped the depiction of her father in an interview with The Wrap in 2019 when the movie was first released writing that watching the movie was "uncomfortable" and that the actor (Mike Moh) who played her dad was “directed to be a caricature.”

She concluded her Friday column suggesting Tarantino not answer questions referring to the depiction anymore.

"At a time when Asian Americans are being physically attacked, told to 'go home' because they are seen as not American," she wrote. "I feel moved to suggest that Mr. Tarantino’s continued attacks, mischaracterizations and misrepresentations of a trailblazing and innovative member of our Asian American community, right now, are not welcome."

