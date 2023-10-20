Bruce County staff present draft 2024 budget

BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County council got its first look at the 2024 budget during the Oct. 12 meeting of the corporate services committee.

While the budget presented was a multi-year one, only the 2024 budget will be approved, possibly at the next budget meeting (Nov. 2), but certainly by the year’s end or early in 2024.

A county press release stated, “Proposed capital spending in 2024 will increase from $12.1 million to $14 million. The proposed operating budget will see an increase from $50.1 million to $54.3 million. The county is making key investments in infrastructure, paramedic services, long-term care and senior services, housing facilities, and community development.”

This year’s budget theme is “supporting our assets,” said CFO Edward Henley.

With that theme in mind, CAO Derrick Thomson said one of the county’s biggest assets is people, meaning a focus on health and safety, and training.

What it means regarding the capital budget is addressing the infrastructure backlog, said Thomson. That now amounts to about $29 million worth of projects.

Thomson said that with the facilities and capital assets Bruce County has, “We need to do a better job” of looking after them. That includes building reserves, severely depleted in the years when they were used to lower the tax levy.

“Development charges are an excellent tool (to build reserves),” said Thomson. “It’s just not sustainable to keep borrowing for capital projects.”

DCs, not yet approved by council, are included in the 2024 budget. As Henley explained, “It’s easier to take things out of a budget than put them in.”

The proposed levy increase, adjusted for growth, will be 8.25 per cent over last year. This includes the operating levy, health-care levy, capital levy and infrastructure renewal levy.

This year’s budget was done with input from the public, through an online survey.

Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, commented, “Thank you to everyone that participated in our recent budget survey. Your feedback is extremely valuable to our budget process. Bruce County council will review this 2024 draft budget over the next few weeks. Council will look for opportunities to continue the county down a fiscally-responsible path while considering infrastructure, social support, and community development needs. Thank you to county staff for the hard work and careful planning that went into building this draft budget.”

In addition to investments in personnel (planning and development staff resources – $500,000; staffing increase for the new paramedic station in Port Elgin – $800,000), the proposed multi-year budget includes such capital projects as new software that allows for better reporting and tracking ($400,000) and GIS modernization ($200,000); converting the Huron Room to provide space for the facilities manager, project technologist and maintenance co-ordinator; conducting a designated substance survey at the Cayley Street courthouse complex; replacing sidewalks and steps at the complex buildings; replacement of the Holyrood paramedic station; roofing and HVAC at the museum; drawings for museum expansion; Brucelea Haven and Gateway Haven roofs; and installing surveillance systems, gates and fencing at shops.

Proposed work on roads ($2.5 million), bridges and culverts ($2.6 million) includes the McCurdy Bridge in Arran-Elderslie, Stoney Creek culvert, Robinson B line and Blackwell bridges, Teeswater Bridge in Paisley, Sweiger Bridge, Walkerton’s Silver Creek culvert, Durham Street Bridge (possible life extending measures) in Walkerton, reconstruction of West Road, work on Bruce Roads 3 and 4, work on Bruce Road 6A East (Deemerton Road), pre-engineering for realignment of Bruce Road 33, Bruce Road 23 roundabout, CN Rail Trail resurfacing between Port Elgin and Paisley, and assorted paving and repair projects including Absalom Street in Mildmay. $2.5 million is being transferred to transportation infrastructure reserves), while $3.9 million is set aside for winter road maintenance.

In addition, there are a number of housing capital projects involving replacing shingles, flooring material, and windows and doors ($3 million); and purchasing vehicles (including ambulances (paramedic services vehicles – $800,000), and the library’s new bookmobile.

For details, see www.brucecounty.on.ca/budget.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times