Bruce County councillor would like to see wardens caucus advocating to keep hospital ERs open

BRUCE COUNTY – Steve Hammell, mayor of Arran-Elderslie, had a message for the Western Ontario Wardens Caucus (WOWC).

“I had hoped to see hospital emergency rooms as a large priority for next year,” he said during the Sept. 7 meeting of Bruce County Council.

His comment followed a presentation by Kate Gallagher, executive director of WOWC.

The same date as the county meeting, South Bruce Grey Health Centre announced the extended temporary closure of the hospital ER in Hammell’s municipality – the Chesley ER will be closed from Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. until Sept. 25 at 7 a.m. The SBGHC also announced temporary ER closures affecting the Durham hospital in West Grey. The two hospital ERs, along with the ER in Walkerton, have been hit with frequent temporary closures throughout the summer.

Gallagher had provided an overview of the WOWC – what it does and who it represents, as well as priorities for the coming year.

The WOWC is an advocacy group representing 16 upper and lower tier municipalities including 300 communities and more than 1.5 million residents living in an area covering over a half-million square kilometres. Ninety per cent of the area is rural.

The purpose of WOWC, said Gallagher, is to “realize Western Ontario’s full potential for sustainable economies and communities by presenting a unified voice on behalf of local governments, looking at the big issues that affect all member counties and how the power of the wardens can implement positive change in the region.”

“The purpose is to speak with one voice, on the issues that affect all member municipalities,” she told county council.

The WOWC’s advocacy work has been executed through meetings with ministers and senior government officials, partnerships with local and regional municipalities and organizations and joint projects with stakeholders, and letters, financial analyses and pre-budget submissions. The WOWC supports and partners with such organizations as SWIFT (Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology), AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario), FCM (Federation of Canadian Municipalities) and EOWC (Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus).

Gallagher told council about WOWC’s priorities for the coming year.

The first is housing. The report stated, “Housing affordability, particularly in rural areas, continues to remain a strong focus within the region. Given the current housing and rental market, it is crucial to focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing, of all forms.” WOWC is asking the province to provide a definition of what its promise to “keep municipalities whole” means. Regarding the Building Homes Faster Act, WOWC is also asking the province to provide the numbers of new homes expected in each county.

Workforce retention and expansion will be key in supporting the area’s economic growth. WOWC is asking for the OINP (Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program) to continue to be tailored to meet the needs of Western Ontario by including in-demand jobs for the region.

WOWC will also continue to focus on the 2022-23 priorities of mental health, addictions and homelessness; broadband infrastructure; and economic development.

Regarding mental health, addictions and homelessness, the report noted the importance of funding, stating rural communities have fewer resources than our urban counterparts to tackle the growing mental health and addictions crisis. It’s essential that Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) receive permanent funding. WOWC is also requesting funding for rural communities as part of the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP).

Gallagher closed by outlining the benefits of membership in WOWC – a seat at the regional table, advocacy at the provincial and federal levels, staff support networks, and regional projects and resources including data tools such as ConnectON and the new Rural Housing Information System.

Gallagher spoke of the “power of 15 other counties.”

Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and mayor of Brockton, commented that he’s relatively new to WOWC but was impressed at how well-prepared the group was at the recent AMO conference. He noted that “unfortunately, they didn’t get a concrete answer on the mobile response teams. They’ve been advocating for that, and will keep on it.”

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times