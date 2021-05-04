Bruce Cook showcases imaginative thinking about accessibility in By Hook or By Cook, debuting June 3 on AMI-tv

– Nitro Circus freestyle motocross rider Bruce Cook takes

viewers on the ride of their lives –

– Casting for Season two of By Hook or By Cook taking place now –

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Bruce Cook is dialed in and ready to roll. Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today they're going all out for the exciting adventure series By Hook or By Cook, starring freestyle motocross rider Bruce Cook.

After becoming paralyzed while attempting a world's first, freestyle motocross rider Bruce Cook is on a mission to help others realize their dreams the same way he did: with innovation, modifications and a lot of determination.

Debuting Thursday, June 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, Bruce Cook and his friends, Ashley King and Christian Bagg, prove that creativity and innovation can turn an inaccessible world into a more inclusive and exciting place of adventure and discovery.

In the premiere episode of By Hook or By Cook on Thursday, June 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, viewers meet Joanne. Having battled with the realities of multiple sclerosis for 46 years, Joanne craves independence and the feeling of freedom. To prove to herself and her family that she is capable, Joanne takes on her biggest fear: heights.

Watch the trailer: https://vimeo.com/543614624/a6e5c3fdb3

Watch the first episode: https://vimeo.com/543220755/70576757f4

"By Hook or By Cook is a truly fun series," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development and Programming, AMI-tv/AMI-audio. "We know it will promote imaginative thinking about accessibility and incite hope to broaden our ideas of what we think is possible."

"I can't wait for viewers to tune in to By Hook or By Cook," says host Bruce Cook. "From the stunning west coast settings to the people we meet and the crazy inventions we come up with, they are in for a ride!"

A series of digital exclusives—which can be streamed on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App for iOS and Android—give fans a behind-the-scenes look at production on Season one of By Hook or By Cook, including introductions by Bruce, Ashley and Christian, and an exploration into the inventions they've created. By Hook or By Cook is produced by Render Digital Media.

Story continues

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, By Hook or By Cook features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted.

AMI and Render Digital Media are excited to announce that casting is now open for Season two of By Hook or By Cook.

Render Digital Media is looking for participants with all ranges of disability and dreams. No matter how big or small, they want to hear your story.

Filming will take place between May and October 2021. Interested applicants can apply now via the Render Digital Media website.

Host Bruce Cook

Bruce Cook began his professional motocross career in 2005, touring across Canada. In 2014, he joined Nitro Circus, which features world-class athletes and daredevils performing outrageous and risky stunts. His first show found him attempting the world's first double front flip on a motorcycle and when the trick did not go as planned, Cook suffered a broken vertebra and a damaged spinal cord, resulting in paralysis. After regaining his strength and confidence, Cook was back on a modified bike and landed the world's first backflip as a paraplegic, 10 months after his accident.

Bruce shares his experiences with friends, family and followers like an open book told in a stream of consciousness of hope, humour, and raw emotion. He cannot escape the enormity of daily life as it is faced by a paraplegic, but he is navigating his way through life with determination, enthusiasm and a lot of creativity.

Follow Bruce Cook on Instagram: @brucecookfmx

By Hook or By Cook debuts Thursday, June 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App.

About Render Digital Media

Render Digital Media is an independent production house based in Kelowna, BC, specializing in authentic, original television programming for broadcast. Our team is passionate about character driven live-action documentaries and lifestyle series that make the viewer think, laugh and feel.

About AMI-tv

AMI-tv is the world's first television network to broadcast all programs with open format described video for individuals who are blind or partially sighted and is broadcast daily into more than 10 million Canadian homes as part of the basic digital cable package with most service providers. AMI-tv is committed to broadcasting a variety of content with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/04/c7330.html