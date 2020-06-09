Bruce Campbell Reveals New ‘Evil Dead’ Film’s Title, Director

Click here to read the full article.

“Evil Dead” star Bruce Campbell has revealed some details about the franchise’s next installment.

“It’s called ‘Evil Dead Now,'” Campbell said in an interview with Empire.

The star played Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s original horror trilogy of “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness.” Campbell didn’t appear in the 2013 soft reboot called “Evil Dead,” but served as a producer. He said he won’t be in the upcoming movie either, and it will feature a female protagonist, like the 2013 film.

“From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating,” Campbell said. “We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue.”

Cambell revealed that franchise creator Raimi handpicked indie director Lee Cronin to helm “Evil Dead Now.”

“[Cronin] did a cool movie called ‘The Hole in the Ground.’ We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as it’s practical,” Cambell said.

Cronin had been directing horror shorts before breaking out with his feature-length debut “The Hole in the Ground” in 2019. The film went on to gross $3.4 million after debuting at the Sundance Film Festival and continues to find audiences on streaming and video-on-demand platforms.

Both Campbell and Raimi made their careers with the original “Evil Dead” trilogy, which spanned from cabin-in-the-woods terror to slapstick comedy to medieval swashbuckling. Rumblings of another film in the series have simmered since Fede Alvarez’s grim 2013 remake of the original film was released and the spin-off Showtime series “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” which brought Campbell back to the role of the chainsaw-handed monster hunter Ash Williams after 23 years, concluded a three-season run in 2018.

