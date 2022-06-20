Bruce Buck steps down as Chelsea chairman - SHUTTERSTOCK

Bruce Buck is stepping down as Chairman of Chelsea, it has been announced.

The American has been in the post since 2003 but will leave at the end of this month, although he will stay on as a Special Advisor.

Buck has been centrally involved in the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, having been in position since Roman Abramovich took charge 19 years ago.

“I am proud to have helped Chelsea realize great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community,” said Buck.

“Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place. The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea’s future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters.”

“Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport,” said Todd Boehly, Chelsea Football Club co-controlling owner. “We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the Club.”