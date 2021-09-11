'Bruce, we need you': Bruce Springsteen, 9/11 and 'The Rising' moment 20 years later

On the afternoon of Sept. 11, 2001, Bruce Springsteen was in Sea Bright, New Jersey. Smoke from the World Trade Center was visible in the distance when an unidentified driver yelled at him.

“Bruce, we need you.”

The Boss responded with “The Rising” in 2002, an album that articulated the country’s hopes, fears, anger, sorrow and confusion.

“The Rising" was artistically a return to greatness for Springsteen and the E Street Band, who had not recorded a full album together since 1984’s “Born in the U.S.A.” “The Rising” featured songs of love, faith and finding strength in loss, themes that Springsteen had explored throughout his career.

“Countin’ on a Miracle,” a song of trial and devotion, has a wonderfully robust chorus and unstoppable beat. “Worlds Apart,” which hints at an interfaith love, has a Middle Eastern-flavored intro and big guitar sound. The song “The Rising” is a stirring rocker that has the phrase “C’mon up” as its mantra. The imagery of “rising” has multiple interpretations.

There’s rising to a higher plane of existence, a rising to heaven, and then there’s the firefighters, rising up the stairwells of the World Trade Center to their fate on 9/11.

“One of the most powerful images of the 11th, that I’d read in the paper, some of the people coming down were talking about the emergency workers who were ascending,” said Springsteen on “Nightline” at the time of the album’s release in June 2002. “The idea of those guys going up the stairs, up the stairs, ascending, ascending. I mean you could be ascending a smoky staircase, you could be in the afterlife, moving on.”

The joyous rocker “Mary’s Place,” with a swelling organand soaring build ups is a nod to the early sonic magic that made Springsteen and the E Street Band legends. Strings and a chorus of strummed guitars make for a locomotive of noise on “Lonesome Day,” and there are similar big sounds on “Countin’ on a Miracle” and “Further On (Up The Road).”

The dirge-like "You're Missing" conveys the pain of the losses.

Some of the album’s best tracks hint at Springsteen’s influences. “Let’s Be Friends (Skin to Skin)” is a groovy and soulful interpretation of Tommy James’ “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”

The track closes the album and it was performed by Springsteen in a darkened, quiet studio in New York City on the Sept. 21, 2001 "America: A Tribute to Heroes" broadcast.

The performance set the tone for the broadcast.

"It was just being first and then leaving it to Bruce to set the tone for that whole night, that was a very palpable feeling," said Holmes, daughter of Dee Holmes who had backed Springsteen since the early 1970s. "That's something that sticks in my memory."

The nation was still stunned.

“Songs are good for whoever needs them,” said Springsteen during a post-9/11 benefit show at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank a month after the attacks.

Twenty years later, songs are good for whoever needs them.

