Bruce Bochy refuses comment on speculation he'll take Padres job

Bruce Bochy is on his farewell lap with the Giants, entering his final week as manager of the team he led to three World Series titles in 13 seasons.

So he's not about to address speculation that instead of retiring, he'll become the Padres' new manager. The Padres fired Andy Green Saturday after four losing years, and Bochy, who managed the Padres for 12 seasons (1995-2006) and lives in the area, immediately and logically surfaced as a possible candidate.

Bochy isn't ready to talk about those rumors.

“I’m not even going there (commenting on speculation),” he said Saturday (via the San Francisco Chronicle). “I’m concentrating here right now doing what I’m supposed to do. That’s the last thing on my mind right now, as much as we’re in the last week here.

“It’s going to be an emotional week. You realize it’s getting close here to my last game. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Yet the 64-year-old Bochy, who boasts the most wins of any Padres manager in history (951), didn't exactly say "No" to the possibility he might take the San Diego job.

Several other candidates have surfaced in the Padres rumor mill, including interim manager Rod Barajas, former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi and Moises Alou, a longtime assistant to San Diego general manager A.J. Preller. Current Cubs manager Joe Maddon — who is in the final year of his contract and is believed to be on the hot seat if Chicago fails to make the playoffs — is also rumored to be in the mix, along with former Padres infielder Mark Loretta.

"Big-picture wise, we think we're in a good place," general manager Preller said Saturday (via MLB.com). "It's an attractive job. It's a system that's very talented. We've got young players like Fernando Tatis, Chris Paddack, that have shown they belong. ... We've got more guys of a similar ilk coming through the system. We're optimistic. We're excited. But we're realistic that we've got some real steps to take."