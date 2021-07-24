Bruce Arians: Unvaccinated Buccaneers players will be fined $14,000 for breaking protocol

Hot on the heels of the NFL's memo to teams about the consequences of outbreaks among unvaccinated players, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is installing his own punishment system to make sure his team doesn't even get to the point of an outbreak.

Arians, coming off his first Super Bowl championship with the Bucs, told the Tampa Bay Times that the team will fine an unvaccinated player $14,000 every time they're caught breaking NFL health and safety protocols like mask wearing and social distancing. Fines will be assessed on the spot with no warnings for first time offenders.

“It’s just a matter of staying healthy,” Arians said to the Tampa Bay Times. “You’re not going to win with third stringers. I’ve been down that road. We had a really, really good team in Arizona. We lose (running back) David Johnson, we lose (quarterback) Carson Palmer, we lose our tackle. You can’t control injuries. If they happen, they happen.

“We were very fortunate last year, and our training staff and sports science staff was terrific, and that had a lot to do with injury prevention.”

Arians is thinking about COVID the same way he's thinking about regular injuries: prevention is key. And following the NFL's training camp and preseason COVID-19 protocol is the easiest way to prevent unvaccinated players from getting and spreading the virus.

Protocols for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated

The NFL hasn't released health and safety protocols for the regular season, but they have released protocols for the rapidly approaching training camp and preseason. With the vaccine widely available in the United States, the protocols are different for vaccinated players than they are for unvaccinated players. And those differences aren't small. They're big, honking differences that will make life much more difficult for unvaccinated players.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Unvaccinated players will have to get tested for COVID every day. They'll have to wear masks at the club facility and during team travel. They have to continue practicing social distancing at the facility and even in the meal room. They can't do any social media or sponsorship activities and they can't leave the team hotel to eat at restaurants. Vaccinated players have exactly zero of those restrictions.

Story continues

Judging by the two sets of protocols, there will be plenty of chances for Arians and his staff to ding unvaccinated players if they're not following the rules. However, he's hopeful that the number of unvaccinated players will be small. While Arians wouldn't reveal how many Bucs players have been vaccinated, he told the Tampa Bay Times that he believes they'll be over the 85 percent threshold by the time they make their final roster cuts.

More from Yahoo Sports: