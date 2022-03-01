Bruce Arians on letting Tom Brady leave Bucs if he unretires: 'Nope'

It's been a month since Tom Brady retired, and folks remain skeptical that he's actually done playing football.

Brady himself is happy to stoke those flames.

Bruce Arians' thoughts on potential Brady comeback

With speculation swirling that Brady may want to play for a team that's not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians was asked his thoughts while speaking with media on Tuesday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Specifically, he was asked if the Bucs would be willing to accommodate Brady in the event that he does want to play for another team.

Arians responded in his typically blunt fashion.

"Nope," Arians said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "Bad business."

"Accommodate" in this instance appears to refer to letting Brady out of his contract. While he's technically retired, Brady has a year remaining on his deal with the Bucs and would be under their control for the 2022 season in the event of a comeback. Arians, understandably, isn't interested in letting Brady just walk away for nothing. Like he said, "bad business."

Arians isn't interested in doing Brady any favors that involve teams outside of Tampa Bay. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

But what if a quarterback-needy team approached the Bucs about a trade? What would it take for Tampa Bay to part with the seven-time Super Bowl champion?

"Five No. 1s" Arians said.

As in draft picks. Which, yeah. The Bucs would certainly be happy to take that deal and likely substantially less to part with a 44-year-old quarterback. But that's obviously not a realistic scenario.

Of course, none of this is up to Arians in said Brady-is-back hypothetical. He'd certainly have input in any decisions, but he's the coach, not the general manager. That title belongs to Jason Licht. He also addressed Brady on Tuesday while speaking with "Good Morning Football." His thoughts should come as no surprise:

"We’re going to leave the light on for Tom Brady.”