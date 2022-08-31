  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bruce Arians not worried about Tom Brady’s absence from Buccaneers camp: 'He’s all in'

Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bruce Arians
    Bruce Arians
    American football player and coach

Bruce Arians admits: In his 20-plus years coaching in the NFL, he never had a player leave training camp for 11 days.

And yet?

"I never had Tom Brady," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and now team consultant told USA TODAY Sports over Zoom on Tuesday. "It’s a matter of when you’re 45 and you have way, way more things in your life going on than a 25-year-old does. Tom needed the time.

"I think it was a really good move for everybody."

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

No reason for worry?

"You can ask the players in the huddle who get their butt chewed out by him," Arians quipped. "They all know he’s laser-focused and ready to roll. So I would say to anyone: Don’t worry about Tom Brady.

"One thing about Tom Brady is you never have to worry about focus. He’s all in, or he wouldn’t be there."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bruce Arians during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bruce Arians during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Brady’s last nine months are nonetheless rare for an NFL player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced his retirement in January and his subsequent unretirement in March. He reported for training camp in July, then left for an 11-day training camp excused absence in early August.

Arians, who himself retired in March after three years as Tampa Bay head coach including a Super Bowl title, can relate in some ways. Like Brady, Arians retired and then returned to the NFL. And like he says of Brady, Arians’ first retirement—from a five-year Cardinals head coach stint, he took the 2018 season off – had more going on in his life than in his early assistant NFL coaching days. Multiple cancer bouts scared Arians, as did a November 2016 postgame hospital trip on account of chest tightness.

"Thought I was having a heart attack and found out I had known heart disease, just really bad cholesterol and we had to find a game plan out to fix it," Arians said, speaking in conjunction with a "Coaching Cholesterol" campaign and cholesterol medication. "Cholesterol and stress, that’s a silent killer. So I want to make everyone aware as much as we can."

Arians ultimately returned to a head coaching role, his first Super Bowl ring as head coach coming in his second act. Could Brady win a ring post-(brief) retirement? Arians, who moved to a Bucs consultant role in March after retiring, wouldn’t doubt it. He highlighted potential upsides of the veteran’s time away.

"It was great for us because we got to work with our backup quarterbacks, especially (quarterback) Kyle Trask for all that time getting valuable reps," Arians said. "Tom didn’t need the reps. He came back, looks great as ever.

"Energy in the building shot back up 100%."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bruce Arians not worried about Tom Brady’s absence at Buccaneers camp

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Says 'There's a Lot of S--- Going On' When Pressed About 11-Day Absence from Buccaneers

    "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," the Super Bowl-winning quarterback told reporters at a press conference on Saturday

  • The story behind NASCAR’s new unscripted TV series ‘Race For The Championship’

    “This is by far the most ambitious, and in some ways most important, documentary series that we’ve ever done,” an executive producer on the show tells The Observer.

  • Health officials scramble to trace spice product suspected of poisoning Toronto-area restaurant patrons

    Health officials are racing to trace supplies of a spice product suspected of poisoning a dozen diners at a Toronto-area restaurant amid concerns it could be on shelves elsewhere in Canada. At least 12 people fell seriously ill, with four requiring treatment in intensive care, after eating at Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham, Ont., on the weekend. Five remained in hospital on Tuesday, and York Region Public Health said they were all expected to fully recover. Officials believe all 12 consumed

  • Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast

    The Duchess of Sussex is telling all in her new Spotify podcast, including sharing details about her life, family, and more

  • Raiders' Leatherwood, Browns' Rosen among wave of NFL cuts

    The Las Vegas Raiders waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, the third of the club's three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of his second season. NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players for the regular season by the Tuesday deadline, although some moves were procedural steps before bringing those players back. Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick by the Raiders last year, and started all 17 games.

  • Ratings: Big Brother Eyes Audience High as Preseason NFL Lifts CBS

    In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ 60 Minutes rerun — which was a bit delayed, leading out of preseason NFL action — drew 6.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, topping Sunday in both measures. Big Brother in turn is eyeing its best Sunday audience of Season 24 (4.1 million), though it was […]

  • Fantasy Football 2022: Five sleeper wide receivers to consider drafting in the late rounds

    Dalton Del Don reveals five wide receivers he thinks makes for smart late-round picks in fantasy football drafts.

  • He Fraudulently Got Three Tom Brady Super Bowl Rings. Now, He’s Got Three Years in Prison

    A 25-year-old posed as a former Patriots player to buy Super Bowl LI rings engraved with Brady's name. He then sold them to an auction house for $100,000

  • Joint practices, Deshaun Watson saga, QB situations among top NFL preseason takeaways | Opinion

    Mystery still surrounds many NFL teams because of limited preseason action for many players, but that doesn't mean preseason didn't offer up lessons.

  • My Guys: Pianow's target players for 2022 fantasy football drafts

    Fantasy Football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he's trying to draft most in 2022.

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell laments 'worst part of the (expletive) job' on 'Hard Knocks'

    After feel good episodes for the first three weeks, the fourth Detroit Lions episode of "Hard Knocks" on HBO set the stage for some hard decisions.

  • Joaquin Niemann going to Boston for next LIV Golf event

    Joaquin Niemann of Chile was headed to Boston on Monday for the next LIV Golf event, which would give the Saudi-funded league its youngest PGA Tour winner as it fills out its roster for the rest of the inaugural season. “Going but has not signed it yet,” Carlos Rodriguez, his manager at GSE Worldwide, said in a text to The Associated Press. The 23-year-old Niemann, who is No. 19 in the world ranking, was the most prominent name mentioned in various reports over the weekend to leave the PGA Tour.

  • NFL futures, odds: Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos look to repeat recent history

    In the last two years, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl in their first season with new teams.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.