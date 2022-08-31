Bruce Arians not worried about Tom Brady’s absence from Buccaneers camp: 'He’s all in'

Bruce Arians admits: In his 20-plus years coaching in the NFL, he never had a player leave training camp for 11 days.

And yet?

"I never had Tom Brady," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and now team consultant told USA TODAY Sports over Zoom on Tuesday. "It’s a matter of when you’re 45 and you have way, way more things in your life going on than a 25-year-old does. Tom needed the time.

"I think it was a really good move for everybody."

No reason for worry?

"You can ask the players in the huddle who get their butt chewed out by him," Arians quipped. "They all know he’s laser-focused and ready to roll. So I would say to anyone: Don’t worry about Tom Brady.

"One thing about Tom Brady is you never have to worry about focus. He’s all in, or he wouldn’t be there."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bruce Arians during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Brady’s last nine months are nonetheless rare for an NFL player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback announced his retirement in January and his subsequent unretirement in March. He reported for training camp in July, then left for an 11-day training camp excused absence in early August.

Arians, who himself retired in March after three years as Tampa Bay head coach including a Super Bowl title, can relate in some ways. Like Brady, Arians retired and then returned to the NFL. And like he says of Brady, Arians’ first retirement—from a five-year Cardinals head coach stint, he took the 2018 season off – had more going on in his life than in his early assistant NFL coaching days. Multiple cancer bouts scared Arians, as did a November 2016 postgame hospital trip on account of chest tightness.

"Thought I was having a heart attack and found out I had known heart disease, just really bad cholesterol and we had to find a game plan out to fix it," Arians said, speaking in conjunction with a "Coaching Cholesterol" campaign and cholesterol medication. "Cholesterol and stress, that’s a silent killer. So I want to make everyone aware as much as we can."

Arians ultimately returned to a head coaching role, his first Super Bowl ring as head coach coming in his second act. Could Brady win a ring post-(brief) retirement? Arians, who moved to a Bucs consultant role in March after retiring, wouldn’t doubt it. He highlighted potential upsides of the veteran’s time away.

"It was great for us because we got to work with our backup quarterbacks, especially (quarterback) Kyle Trask for all that time getting valuable reps," Arians said. "Tom didn’t need the reps. He came back, looks great as ever.

"Energy in the building shot back up 100%."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bruce Arians not worried about Tom Brady’s absence at Buccaneers camp