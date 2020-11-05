BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results for 2020

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE:BRT), a multi-family real estate investment trust with properties located primarily in the Southeast United States and Texas today announced operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.



Jeffrey A. Gould, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “Our performance in the third quarter underscores the ongoing resilience of our business model and our properties as we collected 98.0% of our billed rent. We remain cautious with regard to capital deployment and anticipate resuming acquisition activity in 2021 and full-scale value add property upgrades when we believe that the disruptive effects of the pandemic have dissipated. Our priority is to ensure the financial flexibility of our balance sheet as we continue to focus on long-term value creation.”

Financial Results:

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $7.48 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $3.27 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net loss for the 2020 quarter includes a $3.64 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, non-cash impairment charge. The 2019 quarter includes a $9.94 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, gain on sale of real estate and a $1.39 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, loss on extinguishment of debt.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, was $4.56 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.96 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Contributing to the improvement in FFO were the inclusion, in the 2019 quarter, of mortgage prepayment charges, a reduction in interest expense in the current quarter, and the inclusion, in the 2020 quarter, of an insurance recovery.1

Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.89 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.18 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the three months ended September 30, 2019. Contributing to the improvement in AFFO was the reduction in interest expense.

Diluted per share net income, FFO and AFFO were impacted during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 by the approximate increase of 1.1 million weighted average shares of common stock outstanding from the third quarter of 2019 through the end of the current quarter, primarily due to stock issuances pursuant to the Company’s at-the-market equity offering program.

1 A description and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (i.e., FFO and AFFO) to GAAP financial measures is presented later in this release.

Operating Results:

As of November 5, 2020, BRT wholly-owns eight multi-family properties located in six states with 1,880 units and has ownership interests, through unconsolidated joint ventures, in 31 multi-family properties located in nine states with 9,162 units, including 741 units at two properties in lease-up. BRT’s equity interests in these unconsolidated subsidiaries, over which BRT actively oversees the management, generally ranges from 50% to 90%.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the average rental rate per occupied unit at consolidated properties was approximately $1,085 per month compared to approximately $1,044 per month during the corresponding 2019 quarter. Average total occupancy at these properties was approximately 95.8% compared to approximately 94.7% during the corresponding 2019 quarter.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the average rental rate per occupied unit at unconsolidated properties, excluding those in lease up, was approximately $1,086 per month compared to approximately $1,055 per month during the corresponding 2019 quarter. Average total occupancy at these properties was approximately 94.1% compared to approximately 94.6% during the corresponding 2019 quarter.

Rental revenue at consolidated properties for the current three months increased 12.1% to $7.02 million from $6.26 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 due to the acquisition of a partner’s minority interest and, to a lesser extent, an increase in average rental rate at same store properties. Rental revenue at unconsolidated joint venture multi-family properties for the current three months increased 3.4% to $32.34 million from $31.27 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

